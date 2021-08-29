Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $33.82 Million Stock Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 240,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,105 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $33,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 78.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $167.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Bank of America raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $171.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.32.

NYSE MMC traded up $1.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $156.35. 1,334,769 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,664,801. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $146.24. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $102.11 and a one year high of $157.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.94.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.33. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.17% and a net margin of 13.49%. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 29th were given a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 28th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. This is an increase from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 43.06%.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO Scott Mcdonald sold 112,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.95, for a total transaction of $15,569,486.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,518,376.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

