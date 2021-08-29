Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $43.14 Million Position in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) by 112.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 291,689 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 154,103 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.68% of Nexstar Media Group worth $43,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NXST. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Nexstar Media Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $491,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 142,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,024,000 after purchasing an additional 3,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,019,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,754,000 after purchasing an additional 193,040 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

In other Nexstar Media Group news, insider Andrew Alford sold 189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.50, for a total transaction of $26,932.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $627,712.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NXST has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXST traded up $2.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $148.64. The company had a trading volume of 250,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,940. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 7.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.88. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.42 and a 52-week high of $163.62.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $4.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 38.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 17.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.12%.

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

