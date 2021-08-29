Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $45.09 Million Holdings in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) by 51.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 771,874 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 260,996 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Dynatrace worth $45,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DT. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dynatrace in the 1st quarter worth $199,642,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Dynatrace by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 9,834,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,435,000 after purchasing an additional 943,961 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Dynatrace in the 1st quarter worth $45,355,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in Dynatrace in the 1st quarter worth $36,073,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Dynatrace by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,052,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,390,000 after purchasing an additional 723,728 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on DT. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $57.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.57.

DT traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $66.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,390,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,436,691. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $19.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 257.59, a PEG ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 1.51. Dynatrace, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.83 and a twelve month high of $68.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.09.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $209.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.83 million. Dynatrace had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 12.28%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 159,051 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total transaction of $9,555,784.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 232,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,945,048.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total transaction of $3,222,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 306,549 shares of company stock valued at $18,119,486 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace Profile

Dynatrace, Inc offers software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

