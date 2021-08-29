Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $48.38 Million Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 275,267 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 37,094 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $48,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caliber Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,115 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,866,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth $24,172,000. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,222 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 114.3% during the 1st quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,768,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corbett Road Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth $433,000. 60.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $163.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.56.

NYSE DIS traded up $3.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $180.14. 8,696,960 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,202,064. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $177.08. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $117.23 and a 1-year high of $203.02. The stock has a market cap of $327.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The Walt Disney had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 1.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

In other The Walt Disney news, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $1,493,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,376,269.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total value of $1,492,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,951,613.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 566,970 shares of company stock valued at $101,653,310 in the last ninety days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

