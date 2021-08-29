Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $51.03 Million Position in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) by 38.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 796,399 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 219,901 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.47% of Regency Centers worth $51,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Regency Centers by 5.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,093,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,584,000 after purchasing an additional 297,943 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Regency Centers by 1.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,749,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,044,000 after purchasing an additional 58,540 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments grew its holdings in Regency Centers by 6.6% during the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 5,693,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,906,000 after purchasing an additional 350,555 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Regency Centers by 28.0% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,526,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,720,000 after purchasing an additional 989,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Regency Centers by 6.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,156,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,689,000 after purchasing an additional 255,252 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Regency Centers alerts:

REG stock traded up $1.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $68.03. The stock had a trading volume of 788,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,059,477. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $65.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $11.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.15. Regency Centers Co. has a twelve month low of $33.29 and a twelve month high of $68.40.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.25). Regency Centers had a return on equity of 4.01% and a net margin of 21.38%. Equities analysts anticipate that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.595 per share. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.68%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on REG shares. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Regency Centers from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Regency Centers from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.77.

In other Regency Centers news, CAO J Christian Leavitt sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.71, for a total value of $106,736.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $479,845.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Nicholas Andrew Wibbenmeyer sold 1,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.82, for a total value of $128,361.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $609,197.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,521 shares of company stock worth $1,252,997 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Featured Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.