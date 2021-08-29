Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) by 93.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 693,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 334,477 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.30% of VEREIT worth $31,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in VEREIT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in VEREIT by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Ossiam increased its stake in VEREIT by 627.5% in the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 2,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in VEREIT by 87.1% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares during the period. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VEREIT during the first quarter valued at approximately $189,000. 90.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VER stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,422,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,838,152. The stock has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.43. VEREIT, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.05 and a 52-week high of $50.69. The company has a current ratio of 5.54, a quick ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

VEREIT (NYSE:VER) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.47). VEREIT had a return on equity of 3.87% and a net margin of 22.20%. Equities research analysts expect that VEREIT, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.462 dividend. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. VEREIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.49%.

VER has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut VEREIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of VEREIT in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Capital One Financial cut VEREIT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of VEREIT in a research note on Sunday, May 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $48.00 price target (up from $45.00) on shares of VEREIT in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. VEREIT currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.71.

VEREIT Company Profile

VEREIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which provides real estate investment services. It owns and manages the portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The company operates through the following segments: Real Estate Investment and Cole Capital. The Real Estate Investment segment acquires, owns and operates single tenant, freestanding, commercial real estate properties, primarily subject to long term net leases with high credit quality tenants.

