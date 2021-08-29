Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Purchases 154,767 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 110.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 294,529 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 154,767 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $29,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Dell Technologies by 3.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,145,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,423,206,000 after purchasing an additional 569,698 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP raised its stake in Dell Technologies by 1.8% during the first quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 5,043,276 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $444,565,000 after acquiring an additional 86,894 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Dell Technologies by 45.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,076,840 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $271,223,000 after acquiring an additional 955,863 shares in the last quarter. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. raised its stake in Dell Technologies by 22.1% during the first quarter. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. now owns 2,810,309 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $247,729,000 after acquiring an additional 508,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Dell Technologies by 7.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,298,170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $202,217,000 after acquiring an additional 150,911 shares in the last quarter. 27.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 200,000 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.56, for a total transaction of $19,312,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Allison Dew sold 85,917 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.42, for a total value of $8,627,785.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,508,190 shares of company stock worth $349,610,879. Company insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

DELL stock traded down $4.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $96.95. The stock had a trading volume of 5,389,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,257,277. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $98.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42. The company has a market capitalization of $74.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.99. Dell Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.88 and a twelve month high of $104.62.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The technology company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.21. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 96.49% and a net margin of 3.77%. The firm had revenue of $26.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 7.97 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on DELL shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Dell Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. OTR Global upgraded Dell Technologies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Dell Technologies from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.69.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

