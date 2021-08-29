Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) by 17.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,514,974 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 220,810 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.15% of Baker Hughes worth $34,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 1,111.1% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 3,761.0% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 2,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares during the period. 88.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 7,097 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total transaction of $185,657.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,094,047.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Electric Co General sold 53,720,040 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.36, for a total value of $1,254,900,134.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,767,137 shares of company stock worth $1,255,963,892 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Baker Hughes stock traded up $0.77 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.07. 6,249,860 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,615,660. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $24.05 billion, a PE ratio of -769.00 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.76. Baker Hughes has a 52 week low of $12.13 and a 52 week high of $26.57.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.93 billion. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 0.86%. Baker Hughes’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 122.03%.

BKR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Baker Hughes from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Baker Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Baker Hughes from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.66.

Baker Hughes Profile

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

