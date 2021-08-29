Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 9.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,039 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of NVR worth $30,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of NVR by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 295,670 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,392,882,000 after purchasing an additional 3,188 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of NVR during the first quarter valued at about $814,468,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of NVR by 3.7% during the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 118,565 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $589,659,000 after purchasing an additional 4,257 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NVR by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 84,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $395,719,000 after acquiring an additional 2,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of NVR by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,333 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $147,608,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NVR traded up $36.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $5,139.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,539. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 5.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. NVR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3,823.31 and a 12 month high of $5,332.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5,066.33. The stock has a market cap of $18.33 billion, a PE ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.03.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The construction company reported $82.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $72.43 by $10.02. NVR had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 37.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $42.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 348.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVR announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 5th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to reacquire up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Eugene James Bredow sold 92 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,260.00, for a total value of $483,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,828,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About NVR

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers, and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

