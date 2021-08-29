Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 2,867.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,709 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 135,967 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Veeva Systems worth $43,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Veeva Systems by 81.2% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 31,692 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,028,000 after purchasing an additional 14,206 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA boosted its position in Veeva Systems by 4.9% during the second quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 1,738 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in Veeva Systems by 19.4% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 11,602 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in Veeva Systems by 9.3% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,603 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in Veeva Systems by 2.0% during the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 33,873 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,533,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Veeva Systems from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup raised their target price on Veeva Systems from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $277.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, raised their target price on Veeva Systems from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $333.06.

In other news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,347 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.91, for a total transaction of $750,828.77. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,476 shares in the company, valued at $1,751,827.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.25, for a total value of $1,611,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,101,714.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 21,078 shares of company stock valued at $6,480,005. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of VEEV traded up $5.86 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $330.42. 695,614 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 801,055. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $235.74 and a 52-week high of $343.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $322.53. The firm has a market cap of $50.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.60, a P/E/G ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 0.73.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $433.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.07 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 26.19%. Veeva Systems’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

Veeva Systems Profile

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

