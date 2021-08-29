Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 11.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,242,984 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 129,508 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.22% of Liberty Global worth $33,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Liberty Global by 4,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Liberty Global by 107.5% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Liberty Global by 175.9% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 246.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 2,346 shares during the last quarter. 51.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Liberty Global from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Liberty Global in a report on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of Liberty Global stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.54. 1,536,199 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,150,641. The company has a market cap of $15.86 billion, a PE ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.17. Liberty Global plc has a 12-month low of $18.36 and a 12-month high of $29.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Liberty Global Company Profile

Liberty Global Plc is an international television and broadband company, which engages in the provision of broadband communications services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.K. and Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, Central and Eastern Europe, and Central and Corporate. Its products include broadband, WiFi, connectivity products, TV platforms, and TV content.

