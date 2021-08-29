Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,410,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 208,289 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.49% of Fidelity National Financial worth $61,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in Fidelity National Financial by 91.0% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 31.6% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fidelity National Financial stock traded up $0.47 on Friday, hitting $49.05. 1,031,716 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,306,016. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.82 and a 52 week high of $49.33. The stock has a market cap of $13.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.38.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.67. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 25.33%. On average, analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Financial declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, August 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $25.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 0.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.97%.

In related news, COO Roger S. Jewkes sold 13,018 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total transaction of $640,095.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel D. Lane sold 5,709 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total transaction of $264,669.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 265,622 shares in the company, valued at $12,314,235.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 43,727 shares of company stock worth $2,007,264. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc is engaged in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products; and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.

