Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 108,045 Shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) by 10.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 944,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108,045 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.56% of Vontier worth $30,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VNT. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vontier by 88.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,096,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,253,000 after acquiring an additional 7,565,600 shares during the period. Sound Shore Management Inc CT purchased a new position in Vontier during the 1st quarter worth $67,584,000. Gates Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Vontier by 77.4% during the 1st quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,077,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,701,000 after buying an additional 2,215,053 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP grew its stake in Vontier by 103.4% during the 1st quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 4,103,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,210,000 after buying an additional 2,085,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Vontier by 15,627.6% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,547,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,836,000 after buying an additional 1,537,439 shares during the last quarter. 84.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Vontier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Vontier in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Vontier in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Argus raised Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.50.

Shares of VNT stock traded up $0.67 on Friday, hitting $36.18. The company had a trading volume of 1,301,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,856,764. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55. Vontier Co. has a twelve month low of $26.36 and a twelve month high of $39.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.01.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $724.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.19 million. Vontier had a return on equity of 82.44% and a net margin of 15.07%. The business’s revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vontier Co. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. Vontier’s payout ratio is 4.05%.

About Vontier

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

