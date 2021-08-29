Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 35,988 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,978,322 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 35,988 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.29% of Huntington Bancshares worth $42,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HBAN. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,457 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the period. Finally, TimeScale Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 3,008 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.50 to $18.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.03.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, EVP Sandra E. Pierce sold 85,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $1,375,776.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 435,063 shares in the company, valued at $6,961,008. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 87,576 shares of company stock worth $1,399,197. 1.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Huntington Bancshares stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.65. 10,415,243 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,229,411. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.39. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a twelve month low of $8.52 and a twelve month high of $16.91. The firm has a market cap of $23.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 1.32.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 31.76% and a return on equity of 12.87%. As a group, research analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.96%.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is a regional bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, with $123 billion of assets and a network of 839 branches, including 11 Private Client Group offices, and 1,322 ATMs across seven Midwestern states. Founded in 1866, The Huntington National Bank and its affiliates provide consumer, small business, commercial, treasury management, wealth management, brokerage, trust, and insurance services.

