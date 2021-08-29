Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 390,872 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 51.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 366,244 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 390,872 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Garmin worth $52,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GRMN. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Garmin by 50.1% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 816,777 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $107,692,000 after purchasing an additional 272,796 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Garmin by 13.4% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,002,694 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $264,055,000 after buying an additional 237,424 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Garmin by 1,940.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 209,526 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,626,000 after buying an additional 199,257 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Garmin by 67.1% in the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 436,134 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $57,504,000 after buying an additional 175,189 shares during the period. Finally, Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Garmin in the first quarter valued at $21,755,000. 49.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Garmin news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 2,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $384,945.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Burrell sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.06, for a total transaction of $21,309,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 152,738 shares of company stock valued at $21,759,207. 21.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ GRMN traded up $2.94 during trading on Friday, hitting $175.86. 619,284 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 550,911. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $156.05. Garmin Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $91.84 and a fifty-two week high of $176.25. The firm has a market cap of $33.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.00.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.45. Garmin had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 21.68%. On average, research analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Garmin’s payout ratio is presently 52.14%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GRMN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Garmin from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Tigress Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $198.00 target price (up previously from $174.00) on shares of Garmin in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Bank of America lowered shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Garmin from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.14.

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following five segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto and Aviation. The Marine segment manufactures and offers recreational marine electronics such as cartography, Sounders, Radar, Autopilot Systems and Sailing.

