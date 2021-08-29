Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 49,378 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 17.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 239,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 49,378 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.11% of AON worth $57,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Summit X LLC increased its holdings in shares of AON by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 2,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its holdings in AON by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in AON by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in AON by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC grew its holdings in AON by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 94.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director J Michael Losh sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.62, for a total value of $2,516,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,972,002.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lester B. Knight purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $263.95 per share, with a total value of $2,639,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,994. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AON has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $277.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James raised AON from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $265.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on AON from $241.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on AON from $268.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on AON from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $260.61.

Shares of AON stock traded up $4.03 on Friday, hitting $285.13. 1,391,616 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,906,824. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 2.89. Aon plc has a 12 month low of $179.52 and a 12 month high of $285.79. The company has a market capitalization of $64.37 billion, a PE ratio of 31.30 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $252.83.

AON (NYSE:AON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. AON had a return on equity of 61.03% and a net margin of 17.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Aon plc will post 11.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.80%.

AON Company Profile

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

