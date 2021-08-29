Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 538,711 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 52.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 495,749 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 538,711 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of eBay worth $34,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EBAY. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of eBay by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,437,405 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $222,990,000 after purchasing an additional 455,500 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of eBay by 7.8% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 15,525 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of eBay by 295.5% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 177,946 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $10,897,000 after purchasing an additional 132,956 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in eBay during the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in eBay during the first quarter worth $33,000. 78.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on EBAY shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of eBay from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of eBay from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of eBay from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of eBay from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. eBay has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.10.

In other news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 856 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.67, for a total value of $56,213.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,008,014.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Anthony John Bates sold 19,060 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total transaction of $1,412,727.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,509,083.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 76,598 shares of company stock worth $5,621,887 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EBAY stock traded up $0.77 on Friday, hitting $76.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,093,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,248,755. The company has a market cap of $49.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.08, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 3.96. eBay Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.36 and a fifty-two week high of $76.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.04.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The e-commerce company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.16. eBay had a net margin of 115.40% and a return on equity of 38.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. eBay’s payout ratio is 24.57%.

eBay declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 11th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the e-commerce company to buy up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

eBay Company Profile

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

