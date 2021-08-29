Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 541,466 Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 29.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,304,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 541,466 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.33% of The Interpublic Group of Companies worth $42,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IPG. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 5.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,318,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,031,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824,199 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 808.6% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,789,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592,751 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 1,451.7% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,662,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555,100 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 24.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 6,856,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $200,188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 37.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,574,016 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $133,560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238,666 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 200,000 shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total transaction of $7,054,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:IPG traded up $0.39 on Friday, hitting $36.84. The stock had a trading volume of 2,497,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,418,751. The stock has a market cap of $14.50 billion, a PE ratio of 19.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.53. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.92 and a 52-week high of $37.88.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 34.27% and a net margin of 7.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is 62.43%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IPG. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Friday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded The Interpublic Group of Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.27.

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN) and Constituency Management Group (CMG).

