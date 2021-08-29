Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 655,188 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 31.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,434,231 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 655,188 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $41,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors lifted its stake in AT&T by 65.8% in the first quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 1,101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:T traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $27.13. The stock had a trading volume of 32,240,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,243,395. The stock has a market cap of $193.71 billion, a PE ratio of -87.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.22. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.35 and a 52-week high of $33.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $44.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.39 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.67%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 65.41%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on T. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on AT&T from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Argus lowered AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.09 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. UBS Group upgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on AT&T in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.12.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

