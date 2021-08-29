Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Takes $35.46 Million Position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 102,538 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $35,455,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Ulta Beauty as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ULTA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 390,476 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $112,121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 57.3% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 151 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 19.6% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,627 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,121,000 after buying an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 38.6% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the first quarter worth about $8,891,000. 81.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA traded down $1.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $387.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,078,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 735,296. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $350.40. The firm has a market cap of $21.20 billion, a PE ratio of 45.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.70. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $200.50 and a fifty-two week high of $414.98.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $4.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $2.00. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. Ulta Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Mary N. Dillon sold 81,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.58, for a total transaction of $26,587,839.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 97,169 shares in the company, valued at $31,636,283.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 4,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total transaction of $1,625,700.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,431,589.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,821 shares of company stock valued at $30,405,297 in the last ninety days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on ULTA. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $430.00 to $425.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $350.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $386.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ulta Beauty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $401.00.

Ulta Beauty Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

