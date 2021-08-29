Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 510,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,019 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $36,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Lee Financial Co grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 70.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on C shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Citigroup from $74.50 to $77.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Citigroup from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Citigroup from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.97.

Shares of NYSE C traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $72.99. 13,669,376 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,253,962. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $40.49 and a one year high of $80.29.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.91. The firm had revenue of $17.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.18 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 27.21%. The company’s revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 41.80%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

