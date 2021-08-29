Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,225,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 186,119 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 0.9% of Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $201,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 7.6% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,060,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,478,000 after buying an additional 216,286 shares in the last quarter. South Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth about $1,238,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.2% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 27,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,545,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 7.1% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 5.3% during the second quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 77,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,810,000 after buying an additional 3,922 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price target on Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.38.

Shares of NYSE JNJ traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $172.93. The company had a trading volume of 7,038,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,136,577. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $133.65 and a one year high of $179.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.99. The company has a market cap of $455.23 billion, a PE ratio of 26.00, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.19. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 19.92%. The company had revenue of $23.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.80%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Read More: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.