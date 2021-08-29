Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) is Eastover Investment Advisors LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Eastover Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,898 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies makes up 4.3% of Eastover Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $6,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 375,001 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $71,317,000 after acquiring an additional 5,449 shares in the last quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.6% in the first quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC now owns 311,134 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $59,171,000 after acquiring an additional 5,013 shares in the last quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 54.6% in the first quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 182,469 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $34,702,000 after acquiring an additional 64,429 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter worth $5,130,000. Finally, Trust Investment Advisors grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 3.4% in the second quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 4,600 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.82% of the company’s stock.

LOW has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $222.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. OTR Global downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.83.

LOW stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $205.90. The company had a trading volume of 3,128,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,158,175. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $146.72 and a 52 week high of $215.22. The stock has a market cap of $145.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $195.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.24. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 541.39%. The company had revenue of $27.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.75 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 20th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.12%.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 15,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total value of $2,906,190.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

