Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Purchased by O Shares Investment Advisers LLC

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,393 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $4,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. RE Advisers Corp purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 225.0% in the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 208 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 104.5% in the first quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 227 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Shares of LOW traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $205.90. 3,128,212 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,158,175. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.35. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $146.72 and a fifty-two week high of $215.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $195.03.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $27.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.76 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 541.39% and a net margin of 7.41%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.75 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 20th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.12%.

LOW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Lowe’s Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $215.83.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 15,234 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total value of $2,906,190.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

See Also: Percentage Decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.