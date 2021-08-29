LSV Asset Management Grows Position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 326,137 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.24% of Check Point Software Technologies worth $37,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 123.8% in the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 27,237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,163,000 after buying an additional 15,067 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 4.1% in the second quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,980 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the second quarter valued at $224,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 12.5% in the second quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 43,131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,009,000 after buying an additional 4,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $7,524,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CHKP. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Cowen assumed coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 12th. OTR Global upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.00.

CHKP stock opened at $126.68 on Friday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52-week low of $109.07 and a 52-week high of $139.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.23. The stock has a market cap of $17.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.33, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.65.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The technology company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.05. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.58% and a net margin of 39.90%. The company had revenue of $526.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. Check Point Software Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

