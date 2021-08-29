LSV Asset Management Has $33.87 Million Holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 553,352 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 102,600 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 0.89% of Kulicke and Soffa Industries worth $33,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 116.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 3,351.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,451 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 3,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 28.1% in the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,806 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KLIC opened at $69.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76 and a beta of 1.22. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.86 and a 52 week high of $71.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.88.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.51. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 31.70%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 22nd. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.95%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on KLIC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $64.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.80.

In other news, VP Zamir Shai Soloveizik sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $162,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Fusen Ernie Chen sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.58, for a total transaction of $2,263,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 678,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,414,821.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,705,700. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Profile

Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through the Capital Equipment and APS segments. The Capital Equipment segment consists of ball bonders, wedge bonders, advanced packaging, and electronic assembly solutions.

