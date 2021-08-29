LSV Asset Management Has $49.90 Million Stock Position in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

LSV Asset Management trimmed its stake in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 500,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,100 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 0.64% of Brunswick worth $49,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Brunswick in the first quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Brunswick by 26.2% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 57,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,505,000 after acquiring an additional 11,985 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Brunswick by 26.0% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Brunswick in the first quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Brunswick by 78.2% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 2,503 shares during the last quarter. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BC. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Sunday, August 1st. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.20.

Brunswick stock opened at $102.84 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.26. Brunswick Co. has a one year low of $56.50 and a one year high of $117.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 1.87.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.37. Brunswick had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 38.99%. Analysts expect that Brunswick Co. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be issued a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Brunswick’s payout ratio is 26.43%.

In other news, VP Brenna Preisser sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.75, for a total value of $102,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Brunswick

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories and Boat. The Propulsion segment manufactures and markets a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

