LSV Asset Management Has $52.21 Million Stock Holdings in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) by 36.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,223,733 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 588,500 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 1.22% of H&R Block worth $52,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HRB. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of H&R Block during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in shares of H&R Block during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 60.2% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of H&R Block during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 35.0% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HRB stock opened at $25.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23. H&R Block, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.51 and a 52 week high of $26.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.52.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 14th. The company reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. H&R Block had a net margin of 19.08% and a negative return on equity of 970.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that H&R Block, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio is 27.41%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HRB. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of H&R Block from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of H&R Block from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of H&R Block from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of H&R Block in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of H&R Block from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

In other news, insider Thomas A. Gerke sold 32,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total value of $845,041.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas A. Gerke sold 23,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.55, for a total transaction of $604,564.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,103 shares of company stock worth $1,464,015. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

H&R Block Profile

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

