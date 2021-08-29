LSV Asset Management Purchases 209,206 Shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) by 45.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 670,174 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 209,206 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.75% of Portland General Electric worth $30,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Portland General Electric by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,733,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $367,094,000 after purchasing an additional 317,554 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,110,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $100,206,000 after acquiring an additional 147,379 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,966,016 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $93,327,000 after acquiring an additional 534,259 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,809,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $85,889,000 after acquiring an additional 109,040 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,194,567 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,706,000 after acquiring an additional 3,010 shares during the period. 80.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of POR stock opened at $50.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 28.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.60. Portland General Electric has a 12 month low of $31.96 and a 12 month high of $51.82.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 7.25%. The firm had revenue of $537.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $484.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Portland General Electric will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 24th. This is a boost from Portland General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.55%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Portland General Electric from $41.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Portland General Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Portland General Electric presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.43.

In other news, VP John Teeruk Kochavatr sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.13, for a total transaction of $75,195.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $402,995.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP John Carter Mcfarland sold 1,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.40, for a total transaction of $51,227.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $251,297.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates six thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and three wind farms. As of December 31, 2020, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,269 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 414 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 568 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

