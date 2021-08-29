LSV Asset Management Purchases 33,907 Shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,010,823 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,907 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 2.03% of Prestige Consumer Healthcare worth $52,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 25.4% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 186.2% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 4.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 2.0% during the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 35,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. 92.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PBH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $107.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Prestige Consumer Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.67.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare stock opened at $56.79 on Friday. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.19 and a fifty-two week high of $60.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 16.09, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $269.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.41 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 13.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Prestige Consumer Healthcare

Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc engages in the marketing, sale, and distribution of pharmaceutical drugs and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare. The North American and International OTC Healthcare segments manages the following brands: BC/Goody’s, Beano, Boudreaux’s Butt Paste, Chloraseptic, Clear Eyes, Compound W, Debrox, DenTek, Dramamine, Efferdent, Fess, Fleet, Gaviscon, Hydralyte, Luden’s, Monistat, Nix, Pedia-Lax, and Summer’s Eve.

