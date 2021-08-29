LSV Asset Management Purchases 6,400 Shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 529,800 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 0.66% of Popular worth $39,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BPOP. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Popular by 18.3% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 25,840 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after acquiring an additional 4,001 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Popular by 8.9% during the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,950 shares of the bank’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Popular during the first quarter worth $672,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Popular during the first quarter worth $5,942,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Popular by 0.9% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,577 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,517,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. 69.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ BPOP opened at $77.32 on Friday. Popular, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.30 and a fifty-two week high of $83.72. The company has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.42.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.63. Popular had a net margin of 30.89% and a return on equity of 13.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Popular, Inc. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Popular’s dividend payout ratio is 30.66%.

In related news, EVP Manuel Chinea sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.70, for a total value of $605,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Maria Luisa Ferre sold 2,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.81, for a total transaction of $164,583.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 34,671 shares of company stock worth $2,640,584. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Popular, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banco Popular de Puerto Rico and Popular U.S. The Banco Popular de Puerto Rico segment includes retail, mortgage and commercial banking services.

