LSV Asset Management Sells 15,005 Shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

LSV Asset Management lessened its position in shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 553,100 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 15,005 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 0.95% of Science Applications International worth $48,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SAIC. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Science Applications International in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Science Applications International in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Science Applications International by 3,600.0% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 555 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Science Applications International in the first quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in Science Applications International by 46.1% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,398 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. 54.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Science Applications International stock opened at $84.74 on Friday. Science Applications International Co. has a fifty-two week low of $72.44 and a fifty-two week high of $103.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 19.62 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $86.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.43. Science Applications International had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 26.44%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Science Applications International Co. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 15th. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is 23.60%.

Several research firms have weighed in on SAIC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Science Applications International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Science Applications International in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Science Applications International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Science Applications International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.44.

About Science Applications International

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

