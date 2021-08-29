LSV Asset Management Sells 7,200 Shares of Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT)

LSV Asset Management cut its position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 862,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,200 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 4.73% of Haverty Furniture Companies worth $36,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in Haverty Furniture Companies by 135.3% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $843,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 616.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 112,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,201,000 after acquiring an additional 97,201 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 127,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,731,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,894,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,646,000 after acquiring an additional 175,040 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.27% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Haverty Furniture Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

NYSE:HVT opened at $36.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $673.79 million, a PE ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.92. Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.55 and a 1-year high of $52.84.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.44. Haverty Furniture Companies had a return on equity of 31.83% and a net margin of 9.09%. Equities analysts forecast that Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. Haverty Furniture Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.19%.

About Haverty Furniture Companies

Haverty Furniture Cos., Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories. It provides a selection of products and styles and various brands carried furniture. The firm offers the bedding product lines, which include sealy, serta, stearns, foster and tempur pedic. It also provides financing through an internal revolving charge credit plan, as well as a third party finance company.

