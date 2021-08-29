LSV Asset Management Trims Stock Holdings in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

LSV Asset Management lowered its stake in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) by 34.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 687,602 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 356,215 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.81% of AXIS Capital worth $33,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXS. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 2,626.1% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 627 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of AXIS Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of AXIS Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 1,488.4% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,145 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,947 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in AXIS Capital by 4.4% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. 77.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AXS stock opened at $52.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $42.17 and a 1 year high of $58.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.66.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The insurance provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.55. AXIS Capital had a return on equity of 4.11% and a net margin of 5.79%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AXS. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on AXIS Capital from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. TheStreet raised AXIS Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on AXIS Capital from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AXIS Capital in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.00.

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, and hull war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

