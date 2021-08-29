Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its position in shares of Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) by 14.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 326,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,260 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Lufax were worth $3,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LU. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Lufax during the first quarter worth about $42,889,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Lufax by 236.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,684,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,587,817 shares during the period. LH Capital Markets LLC purchased a new position in Lufax during the first quarter worth about $21,511,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Lufax by 7.3% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 18,287,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,116 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Lufax by 138.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,162,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,884,000 after purchasing an additional 675,944 shares during the period. 6.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lufax alerts:

NYSE LU opened at $8.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Lufax Holding Ltd has a 52 week low of $6.95 and a 52 week high of $20.17. The firm has a market cap of $21.57 billion and a PE ratio of 9.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.13.

Lufax (NYSE:LU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06. Lufax had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Lufax Holding Ltd will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LU. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Lufax in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $20.30 to $9.80 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Lufax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Lufax from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $14.80 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Lufax has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.12.

Lufax Profile

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

See Also: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU).

Receive News & Ratings for Lufax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lufax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.