Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) Shares Sold by Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY decreased its holdings in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 265,965 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,500 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY owned about 0.35% of Lumentum worth $21,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Lumentum during the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Lumentum in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Lumentum by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 528 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lumentum by 1,063.8% in the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 547 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lumentum in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. 75.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Lumentum news, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 9,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.86, for a total value of $856,526.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Wajid Ali sold 6,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $534,682.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,800,905. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,627 shares of company stock worth $2,678,823 over the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LITE traded up $1.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $86.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 493,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 779,135. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.67 and a fifty-two week high of $112.08. The stock has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $82.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The technology company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.09. Lumentum had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 22.80%. The firm had revenue of $392.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LITE. Raymond James lifted their price target on Lumentum from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. TheStreet lowered Lumentum from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Lumentum from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Lumentum from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Lumentum from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Lumentum presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.76.

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

