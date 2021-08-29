Macatawa Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MCBC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Macatawa Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MCBC) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 225,800 shares, a decline of 31.9% from the July 29th total of 331,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 76,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCBC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Macatawa Bank by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 75,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 6,346 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Macatawa Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $1,205,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Macatawa Bank by 81.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 5,820 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Macatawa Bank by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,824,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,156,000 after acquiring an additional 158,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC raised its holdings in Macatawa Bank by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 15,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 3,205 shares in the last quarter. 33.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ MCBC opened at $8.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Macatawa Bank has a 12 month low of $6.23 and a 12 month high of $10.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.44. The company has a market cap of $286.19 million, a P/E ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 0.83.

Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23. Macatawa Bank had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 35.41%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%.

Macatawa Bank Company Profile

Macatawa Bank Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company offers a range of commercial and personal banking services. It also includes checking, savings and certificates of deposit accounts, cash management, safe deposit boxes, trust services and commercial, mortgage and consumer loans, internet and telephone banking, and debit cards.

