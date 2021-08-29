Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Stock Position Trimmed by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its position in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 14,000 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $2,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MMP. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 278.3% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 575 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.64% of the company’s stock.

MMP stock opened at $49.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.85. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 52 week low of $32.61 and a 52 week high of $53.85.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.24. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 35.90% and a return on equity of 42.25%. On average, analysts predict that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $1.0275 per share. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.03%.

Several research firms have commented on MMP. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.57.

About Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

