MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund (NYSE:MMD) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund (NYSE:MMD) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 44,100 shares, a growth of 49.0% from the July 29th total of 29,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MMD. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,093,831 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $24,447,000 after purchasing an additional 12,484 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund by 266.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,030 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 28,385 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 24,712 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 23,175 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 78,512 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 11,516 shares during the period.

Get MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund alerts:

MMD traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.62. 35,019 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,661. MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund has a 1-year low of $20.39 and a 1-year high of $24.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.50.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.

MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Mainstay Mackay Definedterm Municipal Opportunities Fund operates as a closed-end management investment company, which designed to capitalize on opportunities in the municipal bond market. It offers tax-exempt monthly distributions and total return potential, opportunistic investment approach through active management, and defined term that seeks to provide the then net asset value (NAV) upon termination to shareholders.

Further Reading: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.