Makita Co. (OTCMKTS:MKTAY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Makita Co. (OTCMKTS:MKTAY) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 20,100 shares, an increase of 48.9% from the July 29th total of 13,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Makita from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Get Makita alerts:

Shares of Makita stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $56.61. 16,957 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,279. The company has a market capitalization of $15.37 billion, a PE ratio of 24.19 and a beta of 1.02. Makita has a twelve month low of $41.70 and a twelve month high of $58.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.83.

Makita Corp. engages in the production and sale of electric power tools, woodworking machines, and household equipment. It operates through the following segments: Japan, Europe, North America, and Asia. Its products include drilling, fastening, cutting, grinding, sawing, sanding, pneumatic tools, and outdoor power equipment.

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for Makita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Makita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.