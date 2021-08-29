Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $69.25.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MPC shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th.

NYSE:MPC opened at $60.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.37. The stock has a market cap of $38.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.29, a PEG ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Marathon Petroleum has a 52-week low of $26.56 and a 52-week high of $64.84.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $29.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.24 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 3.09% and a net margin of 8.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 142.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.33) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently -67.44%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MPC. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 35.2% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 49,346 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,639,000 after purchasing an additional 12,847 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 14.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 7.2% during the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 36,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,930,000 after purchasing an additional 2,438 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 11.4% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 9,421 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 134.4% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 633 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. 70.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

