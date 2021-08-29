Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) Increases Dividend to $0.06 Per Share

Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.064 per share by the energy company on Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This is a positive change from Marine Petroleum Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

Marine Petroleum Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 31.2% over the last three years.

Shares of NASDAQ MARPS opened at $4.47 on Friday. Marine Petroleum Trust has a 12-month low of $1.55 and a 12-month high of $8.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.45.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Marine Petroleum Trust stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) by 289.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,600 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,200 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 3.78% of Marine Petroleum Trust worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.62% of the company’s stock.

About Marine Petroleum Trust

Marine Petroleum Trust operates as a royalty trust, which engages in the administration and liquidation of rights to payments from certain oil and natural gas leases in the Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded on June 1, 1956 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

