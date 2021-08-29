MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Shares Sold by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lowered its stake in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 82.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,004 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $1,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKTX. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of MarketAxess by 128.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 127,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,417,000 after buying an additional 71,732 shares in the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of MarketAxess by 9.1% during the first quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management grew its position in shares of MarketAxess by 173.8% during the first quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management now owns 961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of MarketAxess by 2,170.7% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,703,000 after buying an additional 9,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of MarketAxess by 79.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 89.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MKTX shares. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $580.00 to $530.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $625.00 to $569.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $430.00 to $427.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $483.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $500.00 to $470.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $528.78.

In other MarketAxess news, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 250 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.05, for a total transaction of $121,762.50. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 5,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,909,149.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 7,000 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.64, for a total value of $3,140,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,587 shares in the company, valued at $9,236,151.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 28,902 shares of company stock worth $13,552,088 in the last 90 days. 3.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MKTX stock opened at $484.77 on Friday. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $431.19 and a 1 year high of $606.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $468.45. The company has a market capitalization of $18.41 billion, a PE ratio of 64.04 and a beta of 0.36.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $176.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.56 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 29.87% and a net margin of 40.79%. MarketAxess’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 4th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 3rd. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.63%.

MarketAxess Profile

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

