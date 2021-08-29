Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Purchased by River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 55.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,930 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,350 shares during the quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $4,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 294.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,392,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,154 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 49,703.9% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,032,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030,858 shares during the last quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co acquired a new position in Marriott International in the first quarter valued at $107,466,000. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 160.5% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 824,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,169,000 after acquiring an additional 508,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 69.6% in the first quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,219,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,667,000 after acquiring an additional 500,462 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Marriott International stock opened at $136.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.79, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $44.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.12 and a beta of 1.88. Marriott International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.92 and a fifty-two week high of $159.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $138.43.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 83.60% and a net margin of 3.51%. Marriott International’s quarterly revenue was up 115.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.64) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

MAR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $163.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Marriott International from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Marriott International from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on Marriott International from $119.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.07.

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

