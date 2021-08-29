Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Sold by Sawgrass Asset Management LLC

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 142,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,545 shares during the period. Marsh & McLennan Companies accounts for about 1.7% of Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $20,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 25,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,624,000 after purchasing an additional 7,663 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 21,224.7% in the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 122,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,961,000 after acquiring an additional 122,254 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,366,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,400,000 after acquiring an additional 42,193 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $1,836,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 55,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,712,000 after acquiring an additional 6,266 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MMC. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $133.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Bank of America raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $133.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $167.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.32.

In other news, CEO Scott Mcdonald sold 112,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.95, for a total value of $15,569,486.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,518,376.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MMC traded up $1.63 on Friday, reaching $156.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,334,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,664,801. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $146.24. The company has a market cap of $79.21 billion, a PE ratio of 27.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.94. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.11 and a 12-month high of $157.53.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 31.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 29th were paid a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 28th. This is a positive change from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 43.06%.

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

