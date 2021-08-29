Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Sold by Venture Visionary Partners LLC

Venture Visionary Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,040 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $1,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MMC. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 78.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

MMC has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $133.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $171.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $143.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.32.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO Scott Mcdonald sold 112,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.95, for a total value of $15,569,486.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,699 shares in the company, valued at $10,518,376.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies stock traded up $1.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $156.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,334,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,664,801. The company has a market capitalization of $79.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $146.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.11 and a twelve month high of $157.53.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.33. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 31.17%. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 29th were given a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 28th. This is a boost from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 43.06%.

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

