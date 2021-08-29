Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Shares Purchased by Todd Asset Management LLC

Todd Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 61.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 501,331 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 191,661 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC owned 0.20% of Masco worth $29,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in Masco by 1.2% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 17,121 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Masco by 1.8% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,738 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Masco by 2.2% in the second quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,813 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of Masco by 30.5% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 988 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its position in shares of Masco by 2.7% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 9,289 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. 90.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MAS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Masco from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Masco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Masco from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Masco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.79.

In other Masco news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total transaction of $582,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 334,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,506,374.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MAS traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $61.99. 928,744 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,743,641. Masco Co. has a 12 month low of $51.53 and a 12 month high of $68.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.32 billion, a PE ratio of 31.15 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.60.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.10. Masco had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 379.98%. Analysts forecast that Masco Co. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.13%.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools.

