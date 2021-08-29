Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $295.72 Million

Equities analysts predict that Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) will post sales of $295.72 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Masimo’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $296.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $295.03 million. Masimo reported sales of $278.11 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Masimo will report full-year sales of $1.22 billion for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.33 billion to $1.35 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Masimo.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $300.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.60 million. Masimo had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS.

MASI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $297.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Masimo from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Masimo has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $293.60.

Masimo stock opened at $277.28 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $264.63. The firm has a market cap of $15.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.83 and a beta of 0.78. Masimo has a fifty-two week low of $203.81 and a fifty-two week high of $287.34.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Masimo by 535.3% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 108 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Masimo in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new stake in Masimo in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Archer Investment Corp increased its stake in Masimo by 28.0% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 183 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Masimo in the second quarter valued at about $70,000. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets non invasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories.

