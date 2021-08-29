Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Shares Purchased by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,045 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,710 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.13% of Masimo worth $16,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Masimo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Masimo by 535.3% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 108 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Masimo by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 330 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Masimo by 106.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 541 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Masimo by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 545 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on MASI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $297.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Masimo from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Masimo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.60.

Masimo stock opened at $277.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.27 billion, a PE ratio of 71.83 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $264.63. Masimo Co. has a 12-month low of $203.81 and a 12-month high of $287.34.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $300.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.60 million. Masimo had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Masimo Co. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets non invasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories.

