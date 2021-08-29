MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Shares Sold by Bruni J V & Co. Co.

Bruni J V & Co. Co. reduced its holdings in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 232,933 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,523 shares during the quarter. MasTec accounts for 3.1% of Bruni J V & Co. Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Bruni J V & Co. Co. owned about 0.31% of MasTec worth $24,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MTZ. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in MasTec by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,514,030 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $704,066,000 after acquiring an additional 607,802 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of MasTec by 409.0% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 519,244 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,653,000 after purchasing an additional 417,228 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of MasTec by 1,427.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 441,900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,406,000 after purchasing an additional 412,967 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of MasTec during the 1st quarter valued at $16,782,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of MasTec by 595.7% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 191,264 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,921,000 after purchasing an additional 163,770 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MasTec stock opened at $93.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. MasTec, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.18 and a 12 month high of $122.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of 18.51 and a beta of 1.29.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.11. MasTec had a return on equity of 20.79% and a net margin of 5.24%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MasTec, Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MTZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on MasTec from $114.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on MasTec from $100.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup raised their price objective on MasTec from $118.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on MasTec from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on MasTec from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.08.

MasTec Profile

MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications; Oil and Gas; Electrical Transmissions; Clean Energy and Infrastructure; and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.

